September 24, 2019

“Why is the Genesis account of Creation essential to sharing the Gospel?” “How did dinosaurs fit on the Ark?” “How does science and the Bible work together?”

Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis, the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, will challenge students in grades 7–12 with a biblical and scientific view of Creation.

Register Now

When

  • Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019
  • 8:30 a.m.—8 p.m.

Where

  • Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium, BJU

Cost

  • Registration is free.
  • Attendees can bring their own lunch or preorder a lunch.

Accommodations

Overnight accommodations in BJU residence halls are available for high school students in grades 9-12. The cost is $20 per night*.

* Monday overnight guests: Tuesday breakfast and supper are included in your overnight cost. Tuesday overnight guests: Tuesday supper and Wednesday breakfast are included in your overnight cost.

Meals

Attendees can bring their own lunch with them or pre-order a Chick-fil-A lunch for $6. Dinner is available at the BJU Dining Common. Pay at the door. Meals are $7.81 per person.

Group Registration Procedure

  • Each person in the group should register individually and specify the name of the group you are attending with.
  • Group sponsors should be sure to select the corresponding option in the “I am a” field.

Schedule

7:45 a.m.

Doors Open

8:30–9:30 a.m.

Session 1: Ken Ham

Bible, Science and Christian Worldview, Part 1

9:45–10:45 a.m.

Session 2: Ken Ham

Bible, Science and Christian Worldview, Part 2

11-11:40 a.m.

Session 3: Steve Pettit

Chapel

11:45 a.m.

Lunch

1–2 p.m.

Session 4: Steve Pettit and Ken Ham

Trends in Christian Higher Education

2:15–3:30 p.m.

Workshops

Levinson Hall, Welcome Center

  • Beauty Matters
    Ms. DonnaLynn Hess — Teacher Education Faculty
  • Tips and Suggestions for Practical Application in the Home School Setting
    Dr. Greg Stiekes — Graduate Studies, BJU Seminary

Den Back Room

  • The Learning Leader: An Educator’s Intentional Journey to Positively Impact Student Achievement
    Dr. Brian Carruthers — Dean of the School of Education

Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium

  • Student Leadership Activity
    Dr. Matthew Weathers — Director for the Center for Leadership Development
  • An Engineer Looks At Creation
    Dr. Bill Lovegrove — Head of the Department of Engineering

3:45–4:15 p.m.

What’s Bruin? (Student Activity)

Levinson Hall, Welcome Center

5 p.m.

Dinner

7–8 p.m.

Session 5: Ken Ham

Science, Apologetics and the Relevance of Genesis

Questions? Email us or call (864) 241–1624.