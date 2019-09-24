“Why is the Genesis account of Creation essential to sharing the Gospel?” “How did dinosaurs fit on the Ark?” “How does science and the Bible work together?”
Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis, the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, will challenge students in grades 7–12 with a biblical and scientific view of Creation.
Overnight accommodations in BJU residence halls are available for high school students in grades 9-12. The cost is $20 per night*.
* Monday overnight guests: Tuesday breakfast and supper are included in your overnight cost. Tuesday overnight guests: Tuesday supper and Wednesday breakfast are included in your overnight cost.
Attendees can bring their own lunch with them or pre-order a Chick-fil-A lunch for $6. Dinner is available at the BJU Dining Common. Pay at the door. Meals are $7.81 per person.
7:45 a.m.
Doors Open
8:30–9:30 a.m.
Session 1: Ken Ham
Bible, Science and Christian Worldview, Part 1
9:45–10:45 a.m.
Session 2: Ken Ham
Bible, Science and Christian Worldview, Part 2
11-11:40 a.m.
Session 3: Steve Pettit
Chapel
11:45 a.m.
Lunch
1–2 p.m.
Session 4: Steve Pettit and Ken Ham
Trends in Christian Higher Education
2:15–3:30 p.m.
Workshops
Levinson Hall, Welcome Center
Den Back Room
Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium
3:45–4:15 p.m.
What’s Bruin? (Student Activity)
Levinson Hall, Welcome Center
5 p.m.
Dinner
7–8 p.m.
Session 5: Ken Ham
Science, Apologetics and the Relevance of Genesis
Questions? Email us or call